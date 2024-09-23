Quake Champions may be seven years old now but the shooter is currently enjoying something of a resurgence, with a spike in player count bringing in over 300% more users in the last 24 hours. The best thing is the game is absolutely free to play, so, with more players involved right now, this could be the perfect time to jump back into the arena and savor the chaos.

Combining all the best aspects of the original Quake game and bringing that incredible lore and dark fantasy vibe to the competitive, multiplayer portal, Quake Champions has always had a fairly steady following. The FPS game peaked way back in the summer of 2018, though, with over 17,000 users. It’s never been able to reach those dizzying heights since, with a player count in the hundreds rather than thousands throughout much of the 2020s.

2024 has been a slightly better year for the game, with peak player figures pushing 2,000, and it’s on the rise once more. As per SteamCharts on Monday September 23, 2024, Quake Champions is one of the big movers in the last 24 hours, with 317.3% more users joining the game, bumping its peak count to 1,935. There are 1,552 players shooting it out in the arena at the time of writing, which is more than double the highest figure the game reached in August.

Quake Champions costs nothing to play, and like all multiplayer games of its ilk, the game is naturally going to be more fun and more rewarding with more players on its servers. If it can continue to rise in popularity in this vein over the coming days, weeks, and months, we could well see the Bethesda title have a surprising return to the glory days of 2018.

