Bethesda is a game developer and publisher that’s grown considerably over the years, so when it runs a QuakeCon sale like the one currently on the go, it’s something to pay attention to. Not only is it cutting the prices of its own, Bethesda-developed games like Fallout 4, Skyrim, and other Elder Scrolls titles, but the likes of Doom, Wolfenstein, and Dishonored are all included too with plenty more to pick from. With up to 85% off, it’s a great time to fill in the gaps in your Steam library and grab some cheaper, brilliant games.

The first QuakeCons weren’t originally associated with Bethesda as they were held to celebrate Quake and the other FPS games developed by id Software. Since that company’s acquisition by Bethesda’s owner, the convention has blossomed into something much larger – now encompassing the games of Arkane, MachineGames, id Software, Zenimax Online Studios, and of course, Bethesda.

Every year there’s an associated Steam sale too and 2024 is no exception, with tons of brilliant titles being blasted by the savings cannon. Right off the bat some of the greatest immersive sims ever created are hugely discounted in the Arkane 20th Anniversary Bundle, which nets you Arx Fatalis, Dark Messiah of Might & Magic, Dishonored Definitive Edition, Dishonored 2, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, and Prey with 85% off. This takes it down to $25.58 / £18.16 down from $124.94 / £99.24, which is silly money for that much game time.

If shooting stuff is more your thing, you can get Doom Eternal with 75% off for $9.99 / £8.74, down from $39.99 / £34.99. The recently-enhanced Quake has got a 60% discount which takes it down to $3.99 / £3.19 from $9.99 / £7.99. Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus also offers a slice of alt-history action with 85% off, which will only set you back $5.99 / £3.74 instead of $39.99 / £24.99.

Bethesda’s games also deserve a nod as they include some of the best RPGs seen in gaming. You can get the huge Fallout Franchise Bundle – which serves up Fallout 1, Fallout 2, Fallout Tactics, Fallout 3, Fallout New Vegas, Fallout 4, and Fallout 76 – for only $54.40 / £44.15 down from $184.92 / £149.92 – a saving of 71%.

You can also grab the certified best game ever (by me) Morrowind for $5.99 / £5.19, which saves you 60% from its original price of $14.99 / £12.99. Since you don’t look like you’ve bought Skyrim recently, why not buy Skyrim again, with 75% off the special edition taking it to $9.99 / £8.74 down from $39.99 / £34.99.

The QuakeCon 2024 Steam sale runs until Wednesday, August 21, and you can head over here to check out all the deals for yourself.

