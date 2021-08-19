Quake remastered is real, out now, and brings Quake 64 to PC

It’s official – Quake is coming back. After a pile of leaks over the past week, a remastered edition of Quake is out now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S and X, and yes, PC. We’re expecting the official announcement as part of QuakeCon, but you don’t have to wait for the event to once again enjoy the legendary FPS game.

The new edition of Quake features support for widescreen resolution, and includes enhanced models, better lighting, anti-aliasing, and depth of field options. It also includes “the original, atmospheric soundtrack and theme song by Trent Reznor”, so you won’t be missing out on the original soundtrack, either.

The package includes the original four episodes, plus the Scourge of Armagon and Dissolution of Eternity expansion packs. The modern Wolfenstein developers at Machine Games made a new expansion called Dimension of the Past a half-decade ago, which is included here, and the studio has also brought in a brand-new expansion called Dimension of the Machine.

Multiplayer is also supported, including co-op for four players and deathmatch for eight – with support for cross-play.

There’s built-in mod and custom mission support, featuring a “curated” selection of both fan-made and official mods. Today, you can download the Quake 64 levels through this option.

You can currently pick up the new edition of Quake through the Microsoft Store, and it appears that it – along with Quake II and III – will also be available through Xbox Game Pass for PC. There has been some back-end update on the Steam page for the original Quake today, too – we’d expect this new version to be available on Steam soon.