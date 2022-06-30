Raft Juicer recipes and how to craft it

If you’re playing this open-water survival game, you need to make sure you get a Raft Juicer. Why? Because it greatly quenches your thirst, it gives you an anti-thirst bonus, and it’s a fun way to display your fruit collection. If you manage to get your hands on the Spicy Pineberry or Redbeet Shot recipes, you can even get a swimming speed bonus or health bonus respectively.

The basics are simple: place up to four types of fruit on the Raft Juicer table, and press ‘start cooking’ to create a drink. When the drink is done (this takes a few seconds), equip a Drinking Glass and fill it up. Of course, make sure the Juicer has a battery, but beware: don’t use random fruit. As tempting as it can be to try your own Juicer recipes, you can only get a ‘good’ drink by following a recipe. Everything else just turns into ‘leftovers’, which doesn’t quench your thirst nearly as much – a vital difference in this survival game. You can find most of the Juicer recipes in loot boxes, but the Spicy Pineberry and Redbeet Shot are bought from the Trading Post using Raft Trash Cubes.

Raft Juicer recipes

Before we get into how to craft a Juicer in the first place, let’s start with all the recipes for smoothies you can make. Good news: you don’t actually need a recipe to craft the drinks. Although it’s handy to stick the recipes on the wall, you can also use this Juicer recipe list to bypass the process of finding and buying them yourself.

Coconut Beat : 3 Coconuts, 1 Raw Beet

: 3 Coconuts, 1 Raw Beet Simple Smoothie : 1 Mango, 1 Pineapple, 2 Coconut

: 1 Mango, 1 Pineapple, 2 Coconut Mangonana : 1 Mango, 2 Bananas, 1 Bucket of Milk

: 1 Mango, 2 Bananas, 1 Bucket of Milk Silver Smoothie : 1 Banana, 1 Mango, 1 Bucket of Milk, 1 Silver Algae

: 1 Banana, 1 Mango, 1 Bucket of Milk, 1 Silver Algae Strawberry Colada : 1 Pineapple, 1 Strawberry, 2 Coconut

: 1 Pineapple, 1 Strawberry, 2 Coconut Red Melon : 1 Red Berries, 1 Strawberry, 1 Watermelon, 1 Coconut

: 1 Red Berries, 1 Strawberry, 1 Watermelon, 1 Coconut Redbeet Shot : 2 Raw Beet, 1 Coconut, 1 Turmeric

: 2 Raw Beet, 1 Coconut, 1 Turmeric Spicy Pineberry: 1 Pineapple, 2 Strawberry, 1 Chili

How to craft a Raft Juicer

Unlike the Raft Recycler, the Juicer crafting recipe doesn’t require a blueprint. All you need to do is learn the materials at the Research Table. Here’s the full Juicer crafting recipe:

Planks x6

Plastic x6

Bolt x1

Vine Goo x4

Circuit Board x1

Besides the crafting materials, there are two more items you need: a battery to charge the Juicer, and a Drinking Glass. It costs one piece of Glass to make four Drinking Glasses (Glass, in turn, is made from Sand in the Smelter).

And that’s all there is to know about the Raft Juicer station. Enjoy your smoothies, and check out our full Raft Utopia walkthrough to learn how to get through the final section of the game, or read up on our Raft Temperance code guide if you can’t figure out how to get to Utopia.