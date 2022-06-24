How to get the Raft Temperance code

Looking for the Raft Temperance code? This snowy island is a new landmark in the ocean-based survival game Raft. The vast, icy region becomes an important location near the end of the main storyline, but in order to reach it, you have to find the coordinates. As the location code is randomised, we can’t just give you a number; you have to find it yourself. No worries, this Temperance guide will lend you a hand.

And it’s not just about getting to the island, once there you’ll likely find yourself searching for a Raft Temperance code in order to finish the island’s main story and reach Utopia. The Temperance coordinates are hidden in the previous landmark location: Varuna Point. This note is inside the lower building, but you need to use the large crane to create an opening. Since the crane is missing its Crane Key, your first task is to explore the larger building until you find it. Dive into the water and look for the colourful jellyfish to find the entrance.

Once you’ve got the Crane Key, climb up the Crane and throw the boulder. Then use a zip line to land on the smaller island, where you’ll find the Temperance coordinates laying on top of a desk in one of the lower rooms. Time to go back to your Raft and set sail for the Temperance!

Temperance Island walkthrough

Fair warning: it will take some time to clear Temperance island. Besides watching out for ice bears, here’s a general overview of everything else you should do:

Use the snowmobiles that are parked everywhere around the Temperance (inside the small shacks)

Collect electrical cables from the radio towers across the island. Once you find the Igloo Village, use the cables to connect the igloos to the power source. This will give you access to the blowtorch in the larger igloo

See the large building that looks an awful lot like R2-D2? The door is locked, but you’ll trigger a landslide by approaching the building. Instead, go down the tunnel, and then swim through the water to find an alternative way to get inside. You don’t need diving equipment (the tunnel isn’t that long), but watch out for the dangerous glow fish. To get the safe code puzzle, use the nearby screen (count the number of stars in the constellations, that’s the code)

Finally, go to the Selene Research Facility and use the blowtorch and Selene Key to get inside. Walk down the stairs and equip one of the Hazmat Suits from the closet to your right, then head to Laboratory 2. Enter the codes displayed on the wall on the corresponding computer. After this, you need to solve the laser puzzles (use the mirrors) to collect the Reactor Key

And that's it! Open the Reactor Room to find the Utopia coordinates, the Electric Smelter blueprint, and a new playable character: Shogo. Off to Utopia then!