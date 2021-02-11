Bethesda provides one of next week’s free games on Epic

Another Thursday, another round of free PC games from the Epic Games Store. It looks like Epic is building hype for the Spring Showcase starting this week, as we’re getting a pretty major triple-A title here with the Bethesda-published shooter, Rage 2. If you’re looking for something smaller in scale, we’re also getting the minimalist driving game, Absolute Drift.

Both Rage 2 and Absolute Drift will be available to claim from the usual Epic promotion page on February 18 at 8:00 AM PST / 11:00 AM EST / 4:00 PM GMT. As ever, you’ll be able to ‘purchase’ both games at a price of zero dollars, and they’ll remain in your library forever, just as with any title you’d buy with actual money.

Rage 2 got a mixed-to-positive response at release, with most of the criticism pointed toward its repetitive structure and familiar open-world mechanics. But with that in mind, it’s got some fantastic shooting and wonderful weapons, and at a price tag of ‘absolutely nothing’, it’s the right time to give this one a shot.

Absolute Drift is, well, absolutely about drifting. It’s a singular concept and, judging by the ‘very positive’ reviews for the Steam release, it’s a well-executed one. If you’re looking for a take on racing games outside the norm, this might just fit the bill.

For now, you can grab Halcyon 6 until next week’s free games go live.

