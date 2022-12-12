Raid Shadow Legends adds WWE SmackDown champion Ronda Rousey

Ever fancied playing as the famous WWE wrestler, SmackDown champion, Ronda Rousey when playing Raid: Shadow Legends? Well, the good news is that you can now do so, because she’s been added as an unlockable champion.

So how do you get Ronda Rousey? Wrestling fans will be pleased to hear that they won’t need to grind or give in to the temptations of microtransactions. If you want to use her, all you have to do is login to the free MMO before 20 February 2023, play for at least seven days, and then you’ll be gifted her automatically as a login bonus.

What’s particularly interesting about Ronda Rousey’s addition to Raid: Shadow Legends is the fact that she is the first ‘crossover’ character to be added to the game. While the best free PC games seem to add beloved celebrities and characters as unlockables all the time, Raid has instead gone down the route of creating new characters that draw their inspiration from other creations.

Will this be a one-off situation? Or will she be the first of many? Maybe they’ll add actor Richard Thomas next? Or maybe they’ll add a beloved fictional character like Minecraft’s Steve? (If he can be in Smash Bros. he can be in anything he wants). Either way, we’re looking forward to seeing what they do next.

Download Raid: Shadow Legends today so that you can unlock Ronda.