There’s something so unique about Lovecraft. While classic horror tropes like vampires, werewolves, and psychotic serial killers all feel well within the realms of human understanding, Lovecraft’s twisted gods and grotesque monstrosities feel completely alien – comprehensible, yet incomprehensible. It’s a universe I love to see reimagined in videogames, and RailGods of Hysterra is doing just that. From the ominous shadowy Cthulhu in the key art’s background, to the weird train that sports a glowing orange eye and rows of teeth, I’ve fallen for the survival game’s universe hook, line, and sinker.

RailGods of Hysterra is described as a co-op survival game set in a Lovecraftian hellscape. You are a Dreamer, and you’ve awoken bound to your eerie RailGod – the aforementioned living locomotive. As either a five-man squad or a solo traveler, you’ll venture through nightmarish landscapes, abandoned outposts, and cult hotspots, gathering new gear in order to upgrade your RailGod.

Combat looks a little Diablo-esque, with multiple players slinging spells at a poor, unsuspecting crocodile. You’ll have to take down various terrors to fuel your RailGod (or kidnap them, whatever you prefer), helping it transform into the horrific Eldritch fortress that it’s supposed to be.

You’ll be able to upgrade the train by adding various highly customizable carriages, which in turn offer areas to craft new items that are key to your survival. Scavenge resources out in the wild, and use them to upgrade your gear to maximize your horror-slaying potential – the RailGod will no doubt approve.

At the core of the train, however, lies its beating heart, glowing and enticing. Here you’ll be able to upgrade your character, granting them various GodKeeper skills, and if you sacrifice enemies instead of just killing them, you’ll have access to Dark Gifts. Combine all of these to create hugely destructive builds that, when honed correctly, are primed to take on the Great Old Ones themselves.

As someone who has plowed far too many hours into V Rising, I am far too excited for RailGods. In a year filled to bursting with survival games, this one feels like it’s doing something truly unique – you’re building your base on a moving monster train, after all. Aesthetically it’s gorgeous, conceptually it’s something completely new, and I’m obsessed with the ‘Hysterra’ pun in the title.

Trogolobytes Games hasn’t confirmed the RailGods of Hysterra release date. It’s currently listed as ‘coming soon’ on Steam, and if you’re interested you can wishlist it here.

