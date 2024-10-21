Trains and PC gaming have gone hand in hand for decades. From classics like Railroad Tycoon and Transport Tycoon all the way up to modern variants like Sweet Transit or Railway Empire 2, managing your own railway is the dream for many of us. Joining that roster is Railroad Corporation 2, one of the next generation in train management sims, and it’s out now in early access.

Like trains themselves, Railroad Corporation 2 is moving ever onward from its predecessor. Instead of immersing yourself in the Golden Age of Steam, this management game has entered the 20th century. This means that while you’ll start with coal and plumes of smoke, you’ll be heading towards electrification, embracing entirely new ways of powering your locomotives.

Like all the best tycoon games there’s plenty to sink your teeth into in Railroad Corporation 2. Not only will you manage the layout of your tracks and your engines, you’ll need to hire the right staff, manage your finances, and roll your sleeves up and engage with the infrastructure that supports your train network.

While Railroad Corporation 2 is fresh out of the depot having only just entered early access, there’s already a lot of content there for anyone looking to get busy with trains. The first few story mode missions are included, and multiplayer and sandbox modes are also there for you to dive into – though there are some restrictions.

The big missing feature right now is the lack of single-player AI, meaning you’ll have to play against other real people if you fancy a challenge. That said, the game’s developer has already released a roadmap for the title, and AI opponents are on it.

Railroad Corporation 2 is out now in early access and you can save 20% until Monday November 4 as an introductory offer. Head over to the game’s Steam page to learn more, and to see if this will be the start of your own railway juggernaut.

