There’s something enduringly romantic about the age of steam. Coal powered trains chugging across entire continents beneath clouds of their own steam while passengers sit in relative comfort remains an incredibly appealing image. That’s something management sim Railway Empire 2 has leaned into ever since its launch in 2023 but that period might be coming to an end with the launch of its new DLC, High Voltage, which embraces everything electrical.

Railway Empire 2 is a management game that has become a firm favorite for rail fans looking for something different from the granular action in games like Train Simulator or Train Sim World. For those of a certain age it recalls classics like Sid Meier’s Railroads!, Railroad Tycoon, and Transport Tycoon as you build your empire of moving engines across a game map. It also helps that it’s stunningly presented with incredibly detailed locos, helping impart a feeling that you’re playing with your own elaborate train set.

Just like the engines in it, Railway Empire 2 isn’t satisfied with standing still. The march of history moves on and as a result the game has stepped from one era into another, bringing the buzz of electricity to its world for the first time.

That said, this isn’t a full throated endorsement of modernity just yet – you won’t find InterCity 225s plowing their way up the Alps. Instead, the High Voltage DLC represents the start of the electric era with several new locomotion engines hitting the game. Players will be able to grab ten new electric trains, including classics like the Ce 6/8 III Krokodil and PRR GG1 Blackjack.

In addition to new trains the game has gone Swiss, with a new area that can be played as a huge map covering Switzerland itself or via five smaller regions. As well as the map update, there’s an array of Swiss-inspired products that can now be transported, such as army knives and cheese fondue. Nice. There’s also a pair of new scenarios that players can attempt, starting in 1914 and 1920 respectively.

Railway Empire 2: High Voltage is out now and you can save 10% until Tuesday August 6. Head over to the game’s Steam page to learn more and check out some of the electric engines in action.

