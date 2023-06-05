This Rainbow Six Siege glitch basically turns you into Neo

A new Rainbow Six Siege glitch has been making the rounds as the FPS game gets underway with Year 8 Season 2, so it’s now just a matter of time before Ubisoft swoops in and fixes it. If you’ve wanted a complex and overly difficult way to stop bullets in midair like Neo from The Matrix in Rainbow Six Siege, well, now’s your brief chance.

This glitch is part of the Rainbow Six Siege Year 8 Season 2 update, with the community seemingly spotting it overnight. The new Observation Blocker gadget appears to be incredibly overpowered when used in a certain context, against any and all Rainbow Six Siege Operators.

As a gadget, the Observation Blocker is only supposed to block observation tools with a digital screen. So you can see through it during normal play, but when using tools like CCTV or drones, it blocks your line of sight.

Before we get into it, this is essentially what the glitch does.

The problem is, it’s not working as intended. Multiple videos have emerged and been seen by PCGamesN from within the community showing that placing ten (or more, it’s currently unclear) Observation Blockers in a row doesn’t just block other gadgets’ vision, it also blocks bullets going both ways too.

The below video from TikToker Nick ‘Jynxzi’ Steward shows the Rainbow Six Siege Observation Blocker glitch in action, beware of a volume spike.

The use case for this glitch isn’t actually as high as you’d first expect, though. You’ll need at least ten Observation Blockers and then you’ll need to place them in order, but the other team can still walk through them and even flank you.

That said, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Ubisoft crack down on this glitch soon, especially with it gaining traction online. Keep in mind as well that Rainbow Six Siege hasn’t been specifically mentioned for this week’s Ubisoft Forward livestream event, but that doesn’t mean it won’t appear at all.

If you haven’t played Rainbow Six Siege yet or want to grab a group of friends to dive in with, don’t forget that you can actually play it via Game Pass for free.

You can also broaden your videogame horizons with some of the best multiplayer games on the market, alongside the biggest free Steam games too.