Rainbow Six Siege reveals Aruni and her gadget

Ubisoft is starting to slowly lift the veil on Rainbow Six Siege Operation Neon Dawn, and that means it’s time to sit back and watch all the early leaks get confirmed. Today, the devs have revealed the new defender, Aruni, and her gadget, ahead of the full Neon Dawn reveal set to take place this weekend.

The devs previously announced that we’d get a new defender from Thailand to join the list of Rainbow Six Siege operators, but this is our first official look at Aruni beyond that. The brief teaser video shows Aruni placing her gadget – a laser gate that can cover a door. The gate disengages when Aruni walks through, suggesting that there’ll be no friendly fire concerns.

Leaks and datamines suggest that this is called the Surya laser gate, and can be placed over any type of entrance – doors, windows, or anything else. Early word is that it will deal direct damage to enemies, and none to allies passing through. The leaks also say Aruni will be equipped with a MK14 EBR, a P10 RONI, and a PRB92.

The teaser also confirms the full Neon Dawn reveal for Sunday, November 8 at 8:00 PST / 11:00 EST / 16:00 GMT on Twitch.

The Rainbow Six Siege Neon Dawn release date shouldn’t be far behind.