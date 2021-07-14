Looks like a Rainbow Six Siege glitch is creating squads of duplicates

Getting the right blend of Rainbow Six Siege operators in a team to come out on the winning side is a challenge as it is, but it seems a recent glitch is throwing a bit of a spanner in the works. In the past couple of days, the FPS game’s players have been posting clips and images of what appears to be a bug that’s letting squads have more than one of the same operator in their line-up.

For example, Siege fan Hykoou has posted a clip of a Kafe match in which you can see two Montys – attacker op Montagne, if you want to be fancy – both approaching with his signature Le Roc shield raised. Redditor Fourmi_Kill3r has posted some images of multiple of the same operators – Ela and Valkyrie in this example – popping up on the same team, and similarly user shbzz has posted some screens on Twitter showing what looks like the same bug.

Likewise, Siege fan Sircade has posted a shot of what seems to be multiple Yings on the same team, while rxinforce has shared a tweet that appears to show five Blackbeards filling up a team’s roster, which sounds like a pretty terrifying prospect to be honest. The bug reportedly occurred in the game’s casual mode, according to one of their replies. G2 Esports player Lucas ‘Hungry’ Reich has also posted a tweet of four Montys, though it looks like this one could be a joke.

While there seem be signs of this bug popping up in multiple scenarios so far, with different maps and ops seemingly affected, it’s not quite clear why or how this glitch is happening. It’s possible that it could be linked to Siege’s ‘random pick’ matchmaking feature, which will randomly select an operator for you to play if you haven’t picked one before a match in time. However, this is far from unconfirmed at this time, and it’s a bit of a mystery why the glitch is appearing.

We’ve reached out to Ubisoft to ask if it’s aware of the seeming bug and, if so, whether it has any plans for fixes. We’ll update this story if we hear back.

