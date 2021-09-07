Rainbow Six Siege gets a free weekend for Crystal Guard’s launch

Rainbow Six Siege‘s latest season is here, and if you’re trying to get your friends to jump in for Crystal Guard, Ubisoft has a little extra incentive for you. Rainbow Six Siege is getting another free weekend to promote the new content, so if you or anybody you know is on the fence about digging in, you’ve got an opportunity to do so. (Otherwise, look forward to all the easy noob kills.)

You’ll be able to play the Rainbow Six Siege free weekend on PC across Steam, Epic, and Ubisoft Connect. Free access will be available starting on Thursday, September 9 at 6am PDT / 9am EDT / 2pm BST, and the promotion will last until Monday, September 13 at 1pm PDT / 4pm EDT / 9pm BST. You can preload right now, as well.

The free weekend will get you access to the full game, including every map and mode, and you’ll be able to play with your friends, too. If you like what you play, you can buy Siege at a major discount, and all your unlocks during the free weekend will carry over into the full game.

If you’re looking for details on the console versions of this free weekend, you can get those at the official site.

For more details on Rainbow Six Siege Crystal Guard, you can follow that link.