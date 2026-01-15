Ubisoft is dishing out some tasty Rainbow Six Siege X compensation as cyberattack clean-up continues

Ubisoft's start to 2026 has been anything but ideal. In the wake of back-to-back Rainbow Six Siege X hacks that saw players receive billions in in-game currency, and others get slapped with 67-day ban notifications (a reference to the popular 6-7 meme), it's come into the new year with plenty of account rollback work on its docket. Now, Ubi's provided an update on its push to restore normality; there's also plenty of compensation coming your way.

Having been rebranded to 'Rainbow Six Siege X' as part of its tenth anniversary last year, 2025 was supposed to end on a high note for one of the best FPS games around. However, the holiday season became infinitely more stressful than anticipated for the devs, as two major server breaches saw hackers wreak havoc. Core features like the in-game marketplace were disabled as work began to undo the damage.

Sharing the current status of its efforts on social media, Ubisoft says account rollback progress is "going well," and that it'll "provide another update once the process is complete."

The marketplace, meanwhile, will remain closed for business until "later in Year 11." Judging from the fact that Year 11 hasn't even gotten underway yet (it's expected to begin in February or March, but Ubi is yet to confirm a date) I think it's safe to assume it'll be at least another month or two before it's fully operational once more. The developer says that we'll be hearing more on the marketplace's return "in the coming weeks."

There have also been persistent issues with voice chat since the hacking fiasco, and Ubi says in a reply to a concerned Siege fan that it "is still very much a priority for our team," so here's hoping it won't be long before we're reliably yapping away once more.

The real juice from this update comes in the form of recompense for Siege players who log in between Friday, January 16, and Friday, January 25, 2026. When you next jump into the game, you'll receive:

4x Battle Pass XP

Ten Battle Pass levels

Missed Daily Rewards, including 1x Delta Pack, 1x Alpha Pack, and an Auric Mold skin for the P-10C

Of course, full functionality is the one thing we really want to see next time we log into Siege. However, a lashing of freebies in the meantime certainly helps smooth things over.