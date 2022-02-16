Rainbow Six Siege: Demon Veil officially revealed as Y7S1

A new Rainbow Six Siege season is nearly upon us, and while Ubisoft is saving the full reveal for this weekend, we’re getting the usual drip-feed of teasers leading up to the proper unveiling. Today, we learn that Rainbow Six Siege: Demon Veil is officially the name of Year 7 Season 1, and the devs have provided details on exactly when to tune in for the final reveal.

The Y7S1 reveal will take place on Saturday, February 19 at 7:30am PST / 10:30am EST / 3:30pm GMT. The first details on the Year 7 roadmap are set to follow on Sunday, February 20 at 8am PST / 11am EST / 4pm GMT. Both parts of the broadcast will run on the official Rainbow Six Twitch channel, during the Six Invitational 2022.

Based on previous Siege season rollouts, you can expect Demon Veil to hit test servers shortly after the reveal, and it should hit live servers sometime in March. We’ll be getting a new operator for Y7S1, of course – one who appears to be equipped with a kunai.

Expect a whole lot more this weekend.

It's almost time to come out of the shadows. Tune in February 19 for the full reveal of Demon Veil LIVE on https://t.co/27TuUcX0n1 pic.twitter.com/LA33X5O97L — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) February 16, 2022

