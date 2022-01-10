Rainbow Six Siege is changing directors again

Just over two years after the last shake-up in Rainbow Six Siege’s creative leadership, another big change is coming. Creative director Leroy Athanassoff has announced that he’s leaving Siege to work on other projects at Ubisoft. Alexander Karpazis will be promoted from his position as art director into the creative director role.

“I wanted to let you know that due to personal reasons, I will be leaving my role of creative director on Siege to pursue other opportunities at Ubisoft,” Athanassoff says in a message to players. “This isn’t a decision I make lightly – I love this game and this community, and I’m so proud of everything our team has accomplished together over the last two years – but I’m confident that it’s the right one, and the team has given me their full support.”

“I’m truly thankful for Leroy’s mentorship over the years,” Karpazis says in the same post. “He’s taught me what exemplary leadership, creativity, and passion look like in the position of creative director. Leroy’s hard work will be visible in future seasons as the team and I prepare for one of the most ambitious years in Siege’s history. I’m extremely humbled by the team’s trust in me, and I hope to earn the trust of the community in my new role as well.”

Karpazis has worked at Ubisoft in various art and graphics roles since 2014, working on games including Splinter Cell: Blacklist, Watch Dogs, Watch Dogs 2, and Far Cry 5. He’s worked on Siege for the past four years.

I'm proud to announce that my next chapter with @Rainbow6Game will be as Creative Director – taking the responsibilities of my friend and mentor @fromL You can read more here;https://t.co/wph22vwMiD The team and I look forward to one of our biggest years ever coming up! pic.twitter.com/8lfPTWFWfm — Alexander Karpazis (@karpazis) January 10, 2022

The various stages of Six Invitational 2022 is set to run February 8 through February 20, and that event will likely be the venue for our first details on Year 7. The Rainbow Six Extraction release date lands on January 20, and there are plenty of FPS games for you to check out in the meantime.