Free games: Rainbow Six Siege is free for the weekend, and unlocks new Division 2 cosmetics

If you’re looking for something to play over the weekend, Ubisoft has yet another promotion for lovers of free PC games. As is now traditional, you’re getting a free weekend ahead of the next major Rainbow Six Siege update – and this time, there’s an added incentive for fans of The Division 2 to jump in.

The Rainbow Six Siege free weekend kicks off on June 11 at 6:00 PDT / 9:00 EDT / 14:00 BST and lasts until June 15 at those same times, offering access to all maps and modes and a selection of 20 Operators. As always, your progress and unlocks will carry over if you decide to buy the full game, and there are substantial discounts across every version – Uplay discounts are set between 50% and 67% off, depending on the version.

If you own The Division 2 and hop into the Siege free weekend, you’ll also get a five-piece Thermite outfit to take back into Div 2.

The promotion for the Ela set is also still ongoing, so you’ll get an extra Division-themed outfit for Ela in Siege if you’ve played the latest dollar flu simulator.

This all comes in promotion of the Rainbow Six Siege Steel Wave release date, which is expected to land next week, just after the free weekend concludes.

Dustin Bailey

News writer

Published:

Dustin is PCGamesN's evening news writer. As an American, he enjoys being asked to write about football and cockney rhyming slang. Besides PC gaming, he's a keen anime and wrestling fan.

