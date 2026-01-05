Rainbow Six Siege X seemingly compromised again as players hit with brain rot-inspired 67-day 'bans'

While every game developer hopes for a peaceful, drama-free Christmas period, such a luxury wasn't afforded to Ubisoft last week. A huge breach of Rainbow Six Siege X saw hackers bestow players with mountains of in-game currency, which resulted in Ubi taking the game offline, performing a server rollback, and keeping its marketplace locked down before returning things to some kind of normality more than a day later. However, just a week on, it appears that Siege has been targeted again. While not as broad an issue this time around, it's just as concerning and embarrassing. Streamers are being issued messages notifying them of in-game bans for harassment, and the 67-day duration appears to be a nod to the now infamous 6-7 meme.

When it comes to intense, competitive multiplayer action, Rainbow Six Siege remains one of the best FPS games around. Its rebrand to Siege X last year celebrated not just its tenth birthday, but to also brought big visual overhauls, added a permanent new mode, and most importantly, opened up a huge slice of the experience for free. 2025 was a momentous year for the game, but it didn't expect to end up fighting a massive fire right at the end.

December's breach saw players issued billions in in-game currency and hit with waves of nonsense bans. Ubisoft swiftly shut the game down to fix the issues and rollback its servers to remove any illegitimate currency and account suspensions, cautiously opening the game back up more than 24 hours later but keeping its marketplace closed.

Now it appears that hackers have wormed their way into Siege's servers once again. While not quite as catastrophic and widespread as the original breach, this time players have been issued notifications of a 67-day ban for a "harassment offence."

One of the first and most notable to be hit with this was Siege streamer Chris 'VarsityGaming,' who encountered the message on stream. However, it was quickly apparent that this was not a legitimate ban - and not only because of the clear 6-7 reference. VarsityGaming could still queue for ranked matches, and on restarting his game the message disappeared. However, new ones would appear. A modified version of the message you receive after reporting someone in-game mentions how 67,676,767 of VarsityGaming's reports have led to action. Another notification simply reads "some nice text."

While this is a more targeted issue, it still shows that there are some serious weaknesses and holes in Siege's server security that can still be exploited.

The official Siege server status page also shows that, across all platforms, there are authentication and matchmaking outages alongside the in-game store outage that resulted from last week's issues. Siege's connectivity status is also shown as 'degraded.'

Aside from the generic message shown on the server status page - "Some issues are being investigated. Thank you for your patience" - Ubisoft has currently not addressed this new apparent hack. PCGamesN has, however, reached out for comment, and we'll update this article if we hear back.

While all multiplayer games are subject to cheaters and hackers at some stage, it's rare to see issues as severe as the ones suffered by Rainbow Six Siege X in the last couple of weeks. Even though the consequences of this most recent breach are far less detrimental, it's clear Ubisoft has some major work to do when it comes to security.