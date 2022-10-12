Rainbow Six Siege Halloween event Doktor’s Curse returns

The Rainbow Six Siege Doktor's Curse Halloween hide-and-seek event is back this year, with some new operators joining the monsters vs. hunters action

Rainbow Six Siege Halloween Event Doktor's Curse: A ghoulish face is seen through the green visor of an antique diver's helmet
Ian Boudreau

Published:

Rainbow Six Siege

Rainbow Six Siege’s Halloween event kicks off October 13. Doktor’s Curse, which sees the multiplayer game’s operators take on the roles of ‘monsters’ and ‘hunters’ in a 5v5 game of hide and seek, will run through November 2 and feature some new faces on each team this year.

Jordanian defender Oryx joins the hunter team in this year’s Doktor’s Curse event, while Azami, Nomad, Thorn, and Gridlock will suit up on the monsters’ side. Equipped only with breaching hammers and a tracking gadget, the hunters have to track down the monsters inside the castle. Monsters don’t get any weapons, but can use traps and a momentary invisibility power called Nightstride to avoid and waylay the attacking team.

YouTube Thumbnail

During the event, players can put together the Doktor’s Curse collection, which includes new bundles for each of the new operators included in the event this year. Additional bundles are on offer for Pulse, Kaid, and Melusi, plus the Wicked Surgery Bundle, the Incorporeal Bundle, and the Flayed Pain Bundle, each for 300 R6 credits or 12,500 renown.

Every player who logs in during the event will get one free Doktor’s Curse pack, and you can earn three more over the course of the event by completing weekly challenges on Ubisoft Connect.

Check out our hands-on with the latest Rainbow Six Siege operator Grim, and the latest update with the Rainbow Six Siege reverse friendly fire system that’s now in place.

More from PCGamesN
Ian Boudreau

A PC gamer since the 1980s, Ian enjoys strategy games, RPGs, and FPS classics like Unreal and Quake. He's happiest commanding orcs in Total War: Warhammer or diarising his journey in Dark Souls. Prior to joining PCGamesN full time, he contributed essays and reviews to Game Informer, Vice, IGN, PC Gamer, Paste, and others.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News.