Rainbow Six Siege fans see Invitational delay, create a “Memevitational” instead

It always sucks to see your favourite events cancelled or delayed, especially when we’re talking about huge annual esports tournaments like the Rainbow Six Siege Six Invitational 2021, which was recently postponed. However, the FPS game’s community has rallied to make up for the contest’s absence, and created a “Memevitational” instead.

‘What is a Rainbow Six Siege Memevitational?’ you may rightly ask. Well, as spotted by The Loadout, it’s a collaborative tournament being organised – and featuring – “some of the biggest and best names in Siege”, as former esports analyst Jack ‘Fresh’ Allen says on Twitter. “Pretty excited for this whole R6 Memevitational tournament,” he says, explaining that “four days ago, it was just an idea conceptualised in a Discord group chat, and now we have near enough ten confirmed teams, with some of the biggest and best names in Siege.”

As you can see in the screenshot of this early conceptualisation below, it looks like the process of putting this tournament together has been a collaborative process between some of the multiplayer game’s popular talents, such as commentator Derry ‘Dezachu’ Holt, who appears to have coined the contest’s name.

Details on the tournament – such as a full rundown of which teams are taking part – are a little sparse at the moment, but it does have an official Twitter page already. The page announces that the Rainbow Six Siege Memevitational kicks off later this month, running February 20-21, and some team members have begun announcing they’ll be a part of it – for example, streamers BikiniBodhi and Earlswood.

We refuse to go a year without a prestigious R6 event. Introducing the Six Memevitational, taking place on the 20th/21st February!#SixMemevitational pic.twitter.com/tzvvQu9GZk — #SixMemevitational (@r6memesports) February 8, 2021

According to The Loadout, it appears the Memevitational will feature a kind of round-robin-style format, with two sets of five teams battling it out over the first day in a best-of-three tournament. Then, the second day will see the top four go into an elimination showdown to determine the ultimate winner.

Pretty excited for this whole R6 Memevitational tournament. 4 days ago it was just an idea conceptualised in a discord group chat and now we have near enough 10 confirmed teams, with some of the biggest and best names in siege. pic.twitter.com/EZ0gKNrF74 — Fresh (@FreshR6S) February 8, 2021

Keep an eye on the Twitter account linked above if you’re keen to find out more about the contest before it kicks off in a few weeks’ time, with information on chosen charities being supported and contestants due to be revealed soon.