Rainbow Six Siege Neon Dawn release times and patch size announced

The Rainbow Six Siege Neon Dawn release date is now upon us. Ubisoft has announced that the FPS game’s Year 5, Season 2 patch will be launching onto live servers this week, and has detailed the release times as well as patch sizes across the various platforms, giving us an idea of how just much space it’ll take up. And, there’s good news on that front, as the studio says the Neon Dawn update will be making the overall size of the game a bit smaller.

First up, those release times. Ubisoft has announced on Twitter that the Rainbow Six Siege Neon Dawn release times will be 05:00 PT / 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT / 14:00 CET on December 1 for PC players (one hour later for PlayStation players and two hours later for those on Xbox). The approximate downtime while the patch drops will be around one hour.

In addition, the developer announces: “With Operation Neon Dawn, we will be consolidating data files which means this patch is larger than usual, but when complete will take up less memory on your computer/console”.

The patch size for PC players will be 60GB across Steam and Ubisoft’s own platform, as detailed in the tweet below.

Operation Neon Dawn brings one new Rainbow Six Siege operator this time – a defender called Aruni – and there are plenty of changes on the way for practically every part of the multiplayer game’s meta, which you can check out via the release date link at the top of this story.

