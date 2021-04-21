Rainbow Six Siege Y6S2 leaks point to Operation North Star and new seasonal event

It looks like a few details about what Rainbow Six Siege Year 6 Season 2 will bring are starting to trickle through. Back in February, developer Ubisoft Montreal revealed a few details about what was coming with Year 6’s second season, and some of the FPS game’s dataminers have also been poking about, giving us a clearer idea of what’s on the way.

As revealed by Ubisoft earlier this year, we can expect two big new changes with the arrival of Year 6 Season 2. First up, we’ve got a new Rainbow Six Siege operator who is from the Nakoda Nations – an Indigenous people based in western Canada (and the US, originally, too) – coming. Details on who this new operator might be aren’t known just yet, but given the most recent addition to the Siege roster was attacking op Flores, perhaps we could see a defender join the gang next – though, this is just speculation at this point.

Ubisoft additionally revealed that a rework of the multiplayer game’s Favela map was on the way next season – but that’s all we know for sure so far.

However, dataminer BenjaminStrike – who has correctly anticipated a bunch of upcoming content in the past – has posted a few tweets about what could be coming to Siege for Y6S2. For example, they’ve noted that the season will be called “Operation North Star”, and have said that a “new event called ‘Apocalypse’ [is] coming this season”, which will reportedly “be played on a modified version of Outback”:

New event called "Apocalypse" coming this season. It will be played on a modified version of Outback.

Additionally, the dataminer has said that, either during the remainder of Y6S1 or Y6S2, Smoke’s remote gas grenade “will work with a new propagation system that prevents the toxic gas from traveling through walls, floors, and ceilings”.

Naturally, this is all far from confirmed at this stage, and we won’t know for a while yet what’s definitely coming up for this year’s second season. However, there’s one thing we can make a guess about on this topic: given Siege seasons tend to be around three-and-a-half months long, we can anticipate that the Rainbow Six Siege Year 6 Season 2 start date will be around early June – but, again, it’s important to note this is unconfirmed at this stage.

