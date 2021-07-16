Rainbow Six Siege devs are tackling “crouching movement being too quiet”

With tactics being such a key facet of Rainbow Six Siege, how much noise you make at certain points in a match can make a huge difference to its outcome. One topic that’s been a point of contention for the community over the past few years is how much noise players make when crouching – but Ubisoft says it’s working to resolve issues around this.

In an interview with the Siege team, game director Aurélie Débant tells us about the devs’ aims with mechanics such as prone – which essentially lets you drop to the floor to avoid head and torso shots – and crouching going forward. “To be clear, we are not currently thinking about removing prone from Siege,” Débant says. “It is part of our core navigation and key part of the gameplay. It adds a layer of complexity and creativity, and we are confident that it gives players more flexibility to destroy gadgets and drones.”

However, Débant adds that the Siege team is “aware of the issues linked to prone,” explaining that, “firstly, we replaced dead bodies with a transparent icon this season, which prevents unfair scenarios and replication issues. The second issue is the fact that some skins make operators hard to see. Players exploit these skins to gain an unfair advantage, and we are working on this and will have more to share soon.”

Noting that “overall, the prone mechanic represents only one of many elements,” Débant does confirm that Ubisoft is tackling various aspects of the FPS game’s navigation, which includes crouching. “We are working to solve issues related to […] navigation in Siege, such as crouching movement being too quiet,” the director tells us. “Our goal is to reduce as many unfair elements as possible without removing core gameplay elements from the game.”

While there’s no news on what the studio’s got planned in the way of tweaks or improvements to the mechanic – which some players have said they find pretty quiet, allowing players to move around a little too unnoticeably – it sounds like we can expect to see some changes in the not-too-distant future. For now, be sure to check out our best Rainbow Six Siege operators guide for some tips ahead of your next round. The game’s new Headshot arcade mode has also just gone live and is available until July 19.