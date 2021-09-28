Ubisoft gives out free Rainbow Six Siege Showdown packs after confusing players

Rainbow Six Siege‘s Showdown event returned last week, and while it’s already nearly over, you are getting one last round of free stuff. Ubisoft is offering another Showdown pack to players as an apology for one particularly confusing challenge, so if you’ve been meaning to log in and check out the Wild West shootout, now’s the time.

The ‘new sheriff in town’ challenge asks players to get 10 eliminations in Showdown in exchange for what looks like a Showdown pack. But it’s not a pack – instead, it’s a weapon charm that simply shares the appearance of a Showdown pack. The Rainbow Six subreddit has been filled with players this week wondering when their extra pack is going to show up.

“Due to the confusion regarding the Showdown Challenge and to thank you for a rip roarin’ return to Fort Truth, we will be granting players a free Showdown pack later this week”, Ubisoft explains in a tweet. You’ll have until September 28 at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST to log in and qualify for the extra pack.

A nice gesture toward confused players, and a way to gently encourage folks to log in for the event. That’s clever online game management, folks.

