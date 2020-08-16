Rainbow Six Siege sights overhaul: 1.5x, 2.0x, and 3.0x detailed

One of the biggest changes hitting servers with the Rainbow Six Siege Shadow Legacy release date is the arrival of three new sights and a global redistribution of optics across the game’s 57 operators.

Firstly, it appears that there are no defending operators who still have access to ACOG or higher zoom scopes. From our time with the test build of Shadow Legacy, that includes Rook, Doc, Kaid, Echo, and Goyo – we didn’t get a chance to check if Vigil can still equip an ACOG on the BOSG.12.2. Some still have access to long-range optics, but we didn’t see any ACOG or 3.0x scopes of defense. Many ACOGs have also been culled for attackers, with the new 2.0x optic taking its place. Most DMRs can now equip the 3.0x scope instead of the ACOG, lending them a significant long-range advantage.

It’s going to take some time learning which operators have gained or lost from the scope redistribution, but in our experience the change is helping to more clearly define each operator’s role. It also means we’re no longer picking operators solely based on whether or not they can equip and ACOG. Below, we’ve assembled a really quick overview of the three new sight types so you can see how they look.

We’ll start out with the new 1.5x sight. This is being added to a number of defenders and attackers, but most notably, it’s coming to Nokk’s FMG9. This change will hopefully make her a more appealing pick as she’ll be able to handle mid-range battles better than most defenders.

As you can see, the sight is a little bulky and will block some of your peripheral vision, but it’s more open then the ACOG and other optics like the red dot sight. The reticle is a little messy, but ultimately it’s a great new sight.

The 2.0x is next, and our main gripe with it is coloured porting of the reticle, which makes it unnecessarily cluttered. The massive lump on the top left of the scope blocks some peripheral vision, but overall this is a better option for aggressive attack play than the ACOG due to its slightly lower magnification level and more open optic.

We’ve included this shot of the ACOG partially to assure you that it still exists, and also so you can compare the zoom level.

Finally, we have the new 3.0x optic, which we believe is on most of the DMRs in the game. This is our favourite of the lot, due to how open the sight is and how simple the reticle is. It offers very good magnification for holding long angles, and will hopefully encourage some more DMR play in Siege.

And there you have it, a quick peek at all the new scopes. The standard optics have also been reworked to make them a bit cleaner, but they won’t change the meta. If you’re after a full rundown of the patch that many are referring to as Rainbow Six Siege 2.0 then click the link. Alternatively, read up on our list of the best Rainbow Six Siege operators.