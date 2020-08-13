Rainbow Six Siege’s Splinter Cell crossover is “the biggest, most meta-game changing season we’ve ever released”

If you’re a Rainbow Six Siege fan you’ll know there’s been a flurry of exciting news and updates over the past week or so. Not only has the cyberpunky Rainbow Six Siege Mute Protocol arrived, the FPS game’s casual map pool has been updated, and none other than Splinter Cell’s Sam Fisher is headed to the game for Year 5, Season 3 – but apparently this is “just the tip of the iceberg” of what the incoming season will bring.

That’s according to lead game designer Jean-Baptiste Hallé, who has posted a little teaser about the upcoming season on Twitter. “Sam’s addition to the Rainbow Six game roster is just the tip of the iceberg,” he says. “Next season (Y5S3) is the biggest, most meta-game changing season we’ve ever released. By a long shot. Are you ready?”

Further to this, he’s replied a brief but exciting “Yup.” to a post Siege YouTuber Skittlz (aka Karan on Twitter) saying: “Just played Operation Shadow Legacy… Lemme tell ya, this is a whole new game”. Gulp. Sounds like there are some exciting times ahead for the game very soon, then.

There’s no definite Rainbow Six Siege Shadow Legacy release date to scribble down just yet, but going by previous season launches, we can estimate that it might be September 15, 2020, or thereabouts. There is a reveal trailer, though, which you can take a look at below:

And it sounds like the fun doesn’t stop there, either. In response to Hallé’s tweet, one of the multiplayer game’s biggest content creators, BikiniBodhi, has said: “Should almost be nicknamed Siege 2.0 tbh”, to which Rainbow Six creative director Leroy Athanassoff has replied: “Man, if you think this is 2.0, you are clearly not prepared for what’s coming next year” – and with a wink, no less. Oh boy.

Man, if you think this is 2.0, you are clearly not prepared for what's coming next year

; ) — Leroy Athanassoff (@fromL) August 12, 2020

If you’re keen to read up in preparation for incoming season, go take a good look at our best Rainbow Six Siege operators, Rainbow Six Siege Year 5, and Rainbow Six Siege new operators guides ahead of its launch – and get ready for what sounds like a pretty action-packed new milestone for the game.