Rainbow Six Siege leaks reveal a puppet-themed team deathmatch event for Y5S3

A new batch of Rainbow Six Siege leaks has revealed what is likely the Halloween themed event for Year 5 Season 3. According to imagery obtained in a recent Siege datamine, the event is called Sugar Fright and will feature a team deathmatch-style mode and Alpha Packs containing goodies that look like they’re made for a bunch of felt puppets instead of hardened Rainbow operators.

Sugar Fright appears to be a variation on team deathmatch, in which players will respawn after being taken down. However, the mode also includes a mechanic borrowed from Call of Duty’s ‘Kill Confirmed’ mode, requiring players to move to the body of an enemy they’ve taken out in order to score a point.

According to @benjaminstrike on Twitter, who has posted the leaked footage on his account, the mode is a single round of ten minutes in which players will all have impact or fragmentation grenades equipped, along with flashbang or smoke grenades that automatically refill. Oh, and you’ll be wearing a Muppets-style felt head for the whole thing.

Here’s the footage, which includes some placeholder art for whatever the bobbin is you need to pick up to confirm your kill.

Call of Duty Kill Confirmed-like gamemode coming to R6S in Y5S3! 1 round only, 10 minute timer.

Players can respawn, and all operators either have impacts or frags, and automatic refilling flash or smoke grenades.

You will have the puppet headgear+uniform automatically equipped. pic.twitter.com/3hUzC8Pxjk — Benjamin (@benjaminstrike) August 24, 2020

Here’s a link to a leak posted to Reddit that shows the puppet-themed Alpha packs. They are made of felt and have big googly eyes on them. Fun!

Rainbow Six Siege Shadow Legacy is introducing a lot of changes to the game, including bringing Splinter Cell’s Sam Fisher aboard as Zero and – most likely – finally giving players the long-awaited Tachanka rework.

We’ve got information on the Rainbow Six Siege Shadow Legacy release date, as well as a good rundown on what’s new in Rainbow Six Siege Year 5 if you’re interested in learning more before the puppets come out for the Muppet Purge in October.