This fan-made Rainbow Six Siege tool lets you check username availability

An enterprising soul has made a nifty Rainbow Six Siege tool to help you discover if your desired username is available. It may come in handy as Ubisoft doesn’t allow you to sift through usernames without reserving one. Being bested in Rainbow Six Siege is bad enough, but being owned while having a dodgy name is unthinkable.

This tool is currently available for PC and Uplay users only, and there aren’t any details if tool creator TabStats will change that anytime soon. It’s also worth noting that usernames are not case-sensitive and don’t accommodate special characters. It would help if you also kept in mind that Ubisoft might reject the username because of its format.

There are more tools on the way, too. Tabstats is working on a mouse sensitivity converter so you can hop from Rainbow Six Siege to Apex Legends, Valorant, or Warzone while keeping your preferred sensitivity. While some games provide training arenas for you to fiddle about in, some push you straight into the heat of battle. No one wants to be fidgeting with their aim sensitivity when Lord Tachanka is on the hunt.

In related news, Rainbow Six Siege is currently holding a cyberpunky event called MUTE Protocol until August 17, so it could be a time for a swanky name change – sorry, I doubt V is available.

Username availability checker on Uplay is available on R6Tab.https://t.co/r3WnBI0xQu This service is available for PC users only. Created first by TabStats. Enjoy! 😍 pic.twitter.com/R03wLsQp6R — Tabwire (@tabwire) August 6, 2020

If you need some more R6S goodness in your life, I’d suggest checking out our Best Rainbow Six Siege operators guide to keep on top of your game. What’s the point of having a cool username if your skills aren’t sharp?