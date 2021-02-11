Rainbow Six Siege Year 6 Season 1 reveal set for this month – here’s when to watch

The Six Invitational has been postponed this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to miss out on the Year 6 Season 1 reveal. Ubisoft has announced the Rainbow Six Siege Community and Siege Celebration for February 21, and has confirmed it will contain our first proper look at what’s coming in Year 6.

The Rainbow Six Siege Community and Game Celebration starts on Sunday, February 21 at 9:00AM PST / 12:00PM EST / 5:00PM GMT on Twitch. The stream will feature community highlights, including cosplay and fanart, as well as an exhibition match between streamers to benefit the AbleGamers charity.

If you’re looking for info on Rainbow Six Siege Year 6, though, the Future of Siege panel is the bit to watch. “The development team will share their plan and priorities for the upcoming year during the Future of Siege panel, including the brand-new Rainbow Six Siege season,” the devs say in the announcement. “Many surprises are planned during the celebration, so tune-in on February 21 to discover what is coming next in Rainbow Six Siege.”

Rainbow Six Siege tends to be a leaky ship, and it’s looking likely that the new season will be called Crimson Heist. We’ll know for sure what to expect very soon.

