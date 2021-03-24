Rainbow Six Siege’s Zofia gets an elite Resident Evil Jill Valentine skin

Resident Evil turns a whopping 25 years old this very week, and to celebrate the horror games series’ new milestone, Capcom has a bunch of celebrations planned for the coming months. And, it seems these celebrations are extending beyond Resident Evil itself, as other games, like Rainbow Six Siege, are getting in on the action.

Following a tease earlier this year, the FPS game’s French Twitter channel has revealed a brand-new Elite skin for attacking Rainbow Six Siege operator Zofia which is the ultimate celebration of Resident Evil, styling her after one of the survival games series’ original characters, Jill Valentine. As you can see in the skin’s preview below, the RE Elite skin includes a set based on the series’ Raccoon City Police Department’s elite special forces unit, S.T.A.R.S. – the outfit she wears in the first Resident Evil (and its remake).

In this, you get Jill’s S.T.A.R.S. uniform, headgear, victory animation, weapon and gadget skins, and an exclusive pendant for Zofia – and, kitted out, she looks just the part. According to the tweet, the skin is now available, but it doesn’t appear to have been posted on the ‘main’ Siege Twitter feed just yet, so it might not have come to the multiplayer game’s store in all regions just yet.

According to ResetEra user and mod Jawmuncher it costs 1800 R6 credits in the game’s store right now, and they say that more Resident Evil-themed content is planned, too, though this isn’t confirmed in Ubisoft’s tweet or the Siege site as of writing.

Earlier in 2021, The Division 2 also got some Resident Evil-themed outfits and weapon skins to celebrate the series’ 25th year. As for the real deal itself, the Resident Evil Village release date is set for May 7, so you don’t have long to wait to get stuck into the next stage of RE’s decades-spanning story.