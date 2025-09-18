It always feels a little trite to belittle a game by comparing it to another, more popular name. But if you like Diablo, you'll love Ravenswatch. Passtech's offering is a dark fantasy ARPG that leans on skill combos like Diablo, but its fairytale cast and distinct lack of loot distinguish it from the genre behemoth. Of course, you'll already know all this if you've played the game before-which you should have, because it's great-but if you haven't, there's never been a better time to jump in. With a huge free update and a weighty discount to boot, what are you waiting for?

Ravenswatch's Hourglass of Dreams update changes the game significantly. It's still the same action-packed race against time at its heart, but the addition of overtime, three new side quests, and a Leprechaun's Cauldron event are significant shakeups to one of the best roguelike games (especially for co-op enthusiasts) in the past few years.

To understand the first of these changes, you need a bit of context. Ravenswatch ranks among the best action games I've played in recent years largely thanks to its timer, and the tension that creates. You've got just 18 minutes to complete each map, hunting for foes and buffs alike for as long as you can, before you're forced into an encounter to beat the boss at the end and survive the nightmare.

Hourglass of Dreams changes this, adding an extra three minutes of optional overtime for you to use. There's a catch, however. There's always a catch. During these three minutes, the Master Nightmare will grow more powerful, and can eventually reach twice their original power. It's probably not advisable to push your luck too far, then, despite the fact you can teleport directly to the climactic confrontation during this period, but it's perfect for those 'one last hit' situations.

This extra time might be necessary, because there are three new alternative side quests to pursue, featuring Jack and the Beanstalk, Sinbad and the Roc, and Mordred and the Crown respectively. That means new missions and minibosses on each map, as well as a Leprechaun's Cauldron to find, which empties itself of its wealth of Dream Shards if you defeat the nightmares that surround it.

You'll also receive Dream Shards from the eponymous Hourglass of Dreams if you trigger the Master Nightmare before the 18-minute countdown ends. If you're timely, you could have access to more talent upgrades and magical objects than ever before.

The update also comes with a slew of balance changes, which take a big swing at honing Romeo and Juliet, the game's newest characters - a pair designed to excel when played together. But instead of reading, you could just try the game for yourself and see what you think-you won't regret it.

Ravenswatch's free Hourglass of Dreams update is available on Steam now. Ravenswatch is currently 50% off, costing $12.49 / £10.49 until Wednesday, September 24. You can read the full patch notes here.

If you've developed a healthy Ravenswatch habit based on my recommendation, why not try some of our picks for the best co-op games? Our list of the best games like Diablo is also delectable, if I do say so myself.

Do you have strong thoughts on overtime, Mordred, or Red Riding Hood's lycanthropy problem? Let us know in our community Discord server, where readers and staff chew the fat on all things gaming.