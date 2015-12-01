Razer are teaming with Lenovo to make LED-infused gaming PCs

If you like your PCs in carbon fiber black cases and pulsing with faintly sinister green lighting, then Razer is the way to go. Their peripherals have been a popular choice for years, and while the company has dabbled in the likes of laptops and prototypes, they’ve never committed to full PC units. However, a new partnership with Lenovo will see Razer-branded desktop towers hit the market in 2016.

The first model to come out of the team-up is based on Lenovo’s Y series desktop towers, although the case and inners are significantly jazzed up. There’s no official word on what specs will be purring beneath the hood, but Lenovo are conscious about making a machine for savvy gamers.

The Razer Edition PCs will also make use of Razer’s software knowledge, which has been used to create Razer Comms, Synapse, and Cortex optimisation suites. The Razer fan base will also be a source of inspiration for the development of further machines.

Chatting to The Verge, Lenovo’s Victor Rios said that gaming is “one area of the PC market that’s actually growing, and for us, what’s also been exciting, is that it’s relatively stable.” The company are hoping that pushing into the gaming sector will enable sales of high spec hardware that lead to better profit margins.

The first official Lenevo/Razer PC model will launch at CES 2016 in Las Vegas in January, and more models will follow as the year progresses.