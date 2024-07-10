Save $25 on the Razer Orochi V2 wireless gaming mouse, if you’re quick

If you’re looking for a new wireless gaming mouse, this Razer Orochi V2 deal could be the perfect opportunity to buy. This ultra-lightweight gaming mouse (which comes in a pretty pink shade, among others), is discounted at Amazon and Best Buy, with $25 off at both major retailers.

The Razer Orochi V2 is portable, well-designed, and a smart choice for gamers on the go. When we put it to the test, we liked it so much that we included it in our best wireless gaming mouse guide. At just 108mm long and around 70g (depending on the batteries used) it’s super compact – but don’t let its small size fool you. It performs exceptionally well, especially for FPS games and the best MMOs.

So what’s the deal? The Razer Orochi V2 is currently on sale at Best Buy and Amazon for the same great price of $44.99, down from $69.99. We’ve seen it go this low before, but the last time was during a Black Friday event.

An ultra-portable gaming mouse

The Razer Orochi V2 was released in 2021, but it’s still a top gaming mouse for the modern day. In our Razer Orochi V2 review, our tester found its Dual wireless connectivity a blessing. And although “its smaller size won’t agree with everyone… its second-generation mechanical clickers feel as robust as its bigger brothers.” In short, it’s a great travel-friendly option.

For greater portability, this gaming mouse has a space to store the USB dongle under its shell. It’s also fully rechargeable, and the specs suggest that one charge will power up for just under 950 hours with a Bluetooth connection or 425 hours on Razer HyperSpeed Wireless. Our reviewer didn’t quite make it to the rated 425 hours of game time using the AA battery but did enjoy that you can adjust your period of inactivity in the Razer Synapse software to save juice.

Design-wise, the Orochi V2 comes in a wide range of colors – including my favorite pink hue – and you also have the option to add a Razer Customs shell, transforming your mouse with custom designs. Whether you want to adorn it with a Cyberpunk 2077-inspired shell or prefer something a little more arty, there are plenty of bright, bold, and unique options.

It also features a sharp sensor with a responsiveness that rivals many of the best gaming mouse options. The DPI isn’t as high as the 25,600 on the Logitech G Pro X Superlight, but 18,000 is enough for most PC games.

If you need a lightweight mouse and want the ability to customize its look, all at a great price, the Razer Orochi V2 is a top buy. We don’t see this sticking around for long at Amazon or Best Buy, so grab it at your preferred retailer while you still can.

