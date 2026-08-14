Razer's latest gaming keyboard accessory is a $90 artisan keycap

Looking to throw more money at your mechanical gaming keyboard? Razer has joined the increasingly popular artisan keycap market, with a highly limited snake keycap dropping later this month.

If you haven't already blown your setup budget on the best gaming keyboard, Razer's releasing a new accessory to spend your money on. For the first time, it's launching an 'artisan' keycap, a resin-cast and hand-finished 3D snake model, to sit as a centrepiece on your mechanical board.

Artisan keycaps are nothing new in the mechanical keyboard customization scene, being sold in limited runs by small businesses and individuals on various online marketplaces. It seems Razer wants a piece of that pie, this week revealing its triple-headed snake keycap, which will go on sale later this month in very limited numbers for $89.99.

A $90 price tag for a single keycap may seem steep, but as you can see from the photos, the snake figurine is very intricate. Razer notes that each example goes through a resin-cast construction and hand-painting process, before going through two stages of quality control ahead of being shipped out.

Razer says that the keycap is 'a mark of belonging within the Cult of Razer', but its compatibility with cross-stem switches means you can mount this symbol of brand loyalty on many non-Razer mechanical keyboards, if you're that way inclined.

If you're interested in getting your hands on one, you'll need to fill out a form on Razer's website to be notified when sales go live, as sales will be 'highly limited' - although an exact number of units hasn't yet been confirmed.

It's likely to sell out quickly no matter what, but Razer could also be using this sign-up form to gauge wider interest in Razer-branded artisan keycaps. If the demand is there, we wouldn't be surprised if we saw more designs launching later down the line.