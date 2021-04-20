Razer’s Basilisk v2 gaming mouse is up to 38% cheaper today

If you primarily play FPS games like CS:GO and Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War, there are a number of features you’ll want to look out for when choosing the best gaming mouse for you. This includes a light weight design, an accurate high-DPI sensor, and re-programmable buttons.

Razer’s Basilisk v2 gaming mouse has all of these boxes ticked, and it’s currently heavily discounted for both US and UK readers. Over on Amazon, you’ll find a hefty 38% ($30) discount in the US, bringing it down to $49.99 from its original $79.99 list price. There’s a similar 34% (£27) reduction on Amazon UK, with a new price of £52.99, down from £79.99.

This model packs Razer’s super-accurate Focus+ sensor with a sky-high DPI of 20,000 and tracking speed of 650 IPS. With it’s light 92g footprint and slippery PTFE feet, this rodent will snap across your mouse pad with ease. You can switch the scroll wheel between a smooth-scrolling or clicky behaviour. You’ll also find 11 reprogrammable buttons, making the Basilisk v2 perfect for macro-heavy MMO games too.

Naturally, it features the brand’s signature Chroma RGB lighting, allowing you to personalise your setup and synchronise it with the best gaming keyboard from Razer, too.

This superb deal won’t be around forever, as Razer peripherals tend to fly off the shelves, so you might want to get it while it’s reduced.