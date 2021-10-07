Go cordless and save 40% on this Razer wireless gaming mouse

All PC gamers will agree, the right setup is essential. You want to make sure you’ve got the best gaming keyboard, the best gaming headset, and so on. But arguably most importantly (for a lot of games, at least), you’ll want to make sure you’ve got your hands (quite literally) on the best gaming mouse. Though high-end gaming mice can cost quite a bit, if you’re quick, you can save $60 on the Razer Basilisk Optical Gaming Mouse which is now only $89.99 at Best Buy.

With an ergonomic design that allows for both palm grip and claw grips, and an impressive 11 buttons (including a scroll wheel) that you can configure to suit you, the Razer Basilisk Ultimate is built for comfort as well as speed. It has a maximum sensitivity of up to 20,000dpi, making it ideal for precision gaming, especially FPS games, RPGs, MMO games, and MOBA games.

Not to mention, this is a good-looking mouse. It has a slick, black casing which is offset by carefully placed RGB lights. You can customise the lighting as you please, helping it to fit perfectly with whatever look or mood that you’re trying to achieve in your gaming space.

If that all sounds like just what you’re looking for, keep in mind that this version has been designed for right-handed gamers, so those who use their left hand may not benefit from all of its features.

Razer Basilisk Gaming Mouse Razer Basilisk Gaming Mouse Best Buy $149.99 $89.99 Buy now So, if your current mouse is now so unresponsive that you need to line up your in-game shot at least 3-5 business days before you intend to take it, now could be the chance to make the switch and save $60 in the process. This offer won't be around forever, so if you don't want to miss out, make sure you order the Razer Basilisk Ultimate today.