Grab a superb Razer Basilisk gaming mouse for its lowest ever price, only $29.99

Don't worry if you missed those Prime Day discounts, because Amazon has got an epic deal on a Razer gaming mouse that you won't want to miss. The Razer Basilisk V3 is down to its lowest ever price on Amazon right now, letting you grab this top-quality mouse for just $29.99, saving you a huge $40 on its usual price.

As our Razer Basilisk V3 review shows, this particular Razer mouse is a comfortable and capable option for gamers, from a brand that regularly features in our best gaming mouse guide. It might have since been superseded by newer models, but the Basilisk V3 still delivers great performance, especially at this sub-$30 price tag.

That low price doesn't mean low specs either. The Basilisk V3 has a 26,00 DPI sensor that's able to track at up to 650 inches per second, while also offering an acceleration rate of 50G. There are 11 programmable buttons you can customize here, too, as well as a side-to-side tilting scroll wheel, with Razer's Synapse software allowing you to tweak your settings to suit your gameplay style.

The Razer Basilisk V3 isn't a lightweight mouse, with a 101g bodyweight, but the design and build quality provide a shape and robustness that make it comfortable for long periods of use. It's also equipped with RGB lighting, including 11 customizable LEDs, as well as integration with over 150 games, where its lighting is set to match the mood of your game.

For $29.99, you'll be hard-pressed to find a gaming mouse this capable or cheap from a trusted brand. This price, or the stock, won't be around for long, however, so if you want to grab it now, the Razer Basilisk V3 is available for $29.99 from Amazon using this link here. UK gamers, meanwhile, can grab this mouse for £39.99 using this link instead.

