The Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed wireless gaming mouse is over 40% off on Amazon

Wireless gaming peripherals have come a long way since they first hit the market, with the latest advancements making differences in input lag versus their wired counterparts basically meaningless. We understand cutting the cord is a serious undertaking and should only improve your experience with minimal fuss. This is why we recommend grabbing one of the best wireless gaming mice available right now, like the Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed which is over 40% off right now on Amazon.

This responsive and lightweight mouse is available from Amazon US with a 42% discount, making its cost tumble down from $59.99 to $34.99. This means you should have plenty of cash left over for one of the best gaming keyboards to complement your new clicker.

If you’re a subject of Her Majesty in the United Kingdom, you can grab the Basilisk X with a sizable 27% discount. This brings its price down from £59.99 to £43.97, which should leave you with some extra cheddar, but we don’t recommend feeding it to your new mouse (much as that sounds like a good idea.)

The Basilisk X comes equipped with Razer’s trademark Hyperspeed Wireless Technology, which the company claims is 25% faster than any other wireless technology available on the market. If you live in a house with crowded frequencies or go to a lot of LAN events, the technology will dynamically switch to a less-crowded frequency to maintain its low click latency. It also comes with Bluetooth connectivity if you want to prolong the battery life even further.

If you’re more interested in statistics, then you’ll be pleased to know this Razer device comes packed with impressive numbers. It features a 16,000DPI optical sensor, allowing you to customise the mouse’s sensitivity to your exact liking. It also has a claimed battery life of up to 285 hours when in HyperSpeed Wireless mode, which can be extended to 450 hours in Bluetooth mode.

