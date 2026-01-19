Blackpink and Razer reveal a gaming gear collab, and you'll never guess what color it is

If you haven't at least heard of K-pop sensation Blackpink, you should crawl out from underneath that rock and turn your speakers up to 11 to rectify this glaring issue. For those up to date with modern pop culture and pop music, Blackpink is one of the most successful girl bands of the past decade. While they've still got a way to go to rival Destiny's Child or the Spice Girls in terms of album sales, their two studio albums have racked up more than 40 billion streams to date. And now, they've earned something Beyonce can only dream of: a collaboration with gaming giant Razer.

With such an enormous online fanbase, it was only a matter of time until Blackpink secured some kind of gaming collaboration. To celebrate the immense success of the band's <DEADLINE> world tour, Razer has released a series of black and pink peripherals.

While Razer makes the best gaming mouse in the Viper V3 HyperSpeed, the Blackpink collab reskins the more affordable DeathAdder Essential. While the wired mouse probably isn't best suited to competitive gaming, it's a good daily driver with all the programmable buttons and mechanical switches we've come to expect from our mice in 2026.

The keyboard is another budget pick, the Ornata v3. I've sworn off numpads in recent years to give myself a little more space on my desk, so this tenkeyless keeb doesn't bother me. However, I don't think I can return to Mecha-Membrane switches after being fully mechanical for as long as I can remember.

Both the DeathAdder Essential and Ornata v3 have all the RGB goodness that gaming peripherals boast these days, but make sure to program them so as not to clash with the sleek colorways of the products themselves.

Razer has also revealed a mousepad - the Gigantus V2 in medium - to be precision-emblazoned with the logos of both collaborators. However, the highlight of the collection is the Razer Enki X gaming chair, resplendent in that iconic shade of pink.

While the clobber may look swish, the prices forced an audible gasp out of my unsuspecting mouth. They are as follows:

Blackpink Razer DeathAdder Essential: $49.99 / £49.99 (standard edition RRP $29.99 / £29.99)

Blackpink Razer Ornata V3 Tenkeyless: $119.99 / £119.99 (standard edition RRP $69.99 / £69.99)

Blackpink Razer Gigantus V2, Medium: $29.99 / £29.99 (standard edition RRP $9.99 / £9.99)

Blackpink Razer Enki X: $499.99 / ~£499.99 (standard edition RRP $399.99 / £399.99)

The UK price of the Enki X hasn't been announced yet, but we expect it to follow Razer's usual pricing structure. If those eye-watering markups don't put you off, the Razer x Blackpink collaboration will launch at the Blackpink pop-up store in Hong Kong on Wednesday, January 26.

Blinks located in other countries will have to wait a little longer, but the collaboration should release online in Q2 2026. Keep an eye on the official page for more information.

In the meantime, those of you previously unaware of Blackpink would do well to educate yourself. For those of us already inducted into the cult of K-pop, we'll be looking up last minute flights to Hong Kong and, if that seems unaffordable, will content ourselves with playing Jump on repeat until the global release.