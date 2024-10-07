Don’t wait for Prime Day, save $30 on this Razer gaming headset right now

While Amazon Prime Day will soon steal the spotlight, one gaming headset deal has arrived ahead of the event, and it’s a big one. The Razer Blackshark V2 Hyperspeed has dropped from $129.99 to just $99.99, and it’s a deal well worth grabbing while you can, rather than waiting for Prime Day where there is no guarantee of a better deal.

In my Razer Blackshark V2 Hyperspeed review, I point out how this supposedly mid-tier headset improved upon its big sibling the V2 Pro, in many ways. Provided that you’re okay with no RGB lighting and slightly different earcup material, the Razer Blackshark V2 Hyperspeed is arguably a better all-around headset for most gamers, and it costs almost half the price right now.

The Razer Blackshark V2 Hyperspeed is part of a pre-Amazon Prime Day headset deal for just $99.99, but it’s also discounted on the Razer website should this deal sell out on Amazon.

A big feature of the Blackshark V2 Hyperspeed is its super wideband microphone, allowing for crystal clear audio input that means your teammates will never struggle to understand you. It’s the same microphone found in the V2 Pro model; in fact, all the audio tech is shared across the two headsets, the only differences between the two concern external design.

The Blackshark V2 Hyperspeed is a fantastic long-session gaming headset. Its light 280g frame doesn’t cause any stress on your head or neck, and its breathable earcups also do a great job of keeping air circulated, albeit at the compromise of no noise cancellation. With a 70-hour battery life, you also won’t need to charge it too often, but unlike the V2 Pro, it can be used in wired mode in a pinch.

The Razer Blackshark V2 Pro is also on sale, but there is just a $20 discount, taking it from $199.99 to $179.99 on both Amazon and the Razer store. Despite the design differences, primarily being the earcup material and wireless adapter, I’d take the Blackshark V2 Hyperspeed every day for its superior value and the ability to use it in a wired configuration.

If you want to check out some of the other best gaming headset options available, our guide takes you through our favorite models for all budgets, connection types, and needs.