Razer’s Blackwidow Elite gaming keyboard is up to 40% cheaper on Amazon

A great keyboard is arguably key to a great gaming PC experience, especially if you’re into competitive FPS games. While many of the best gaming keyboards feature wireless connectivity, there’s something to be said about the reliability of a good, old fashioned wired connection, provided that your gaming desk cable management is on point. So, if you’re in the market for a new clicky-clacky companion and not fussed about cutting cords, you’ll want to check out the Razer Blackwidow Elite over on Amazon, which is currently going under $100.

That’s right, Razer’s premium, RGB-clad gaming keyboard is currently available on Amazon US for $99.99, 40% off its original MSRP of $169.99. Not only does this keyboard feature customisable macro buttons and a pleasing digital dial, but it’s also armed with Razer’s Yellow switches, which it claims are the quickest for PC gaming. Naturally, such a big saving means you could also potentially pick up one of Razer’s best gaming mouse pairings, like the Basilisk X Hyperspeed.

If you reside in the UK, you can also snag a great deal on Razer’s Blackwidow Elite over on Amazon UK, with a 22% discount bringing things down to £140.12. This specific version of the mechanical keyboard is tactile and clicky, so if you enjoy the soothing ASMR sounds that are intrinsically linked to Razer Green switches, this is the keyboard for you.

Razer’s Blackwidow Elite is undeniably feature-packed, but its bells and whistles don’t get in the way of its comfortable typing experience. If you’re planning on jumping into a lengthy gaming session, the Blackwidow Elite’s included magnetic ergonomic wrist rest should help you stay in the game for longer. Each key on the board is also fully customisable, meaning you’ll be able to stay in your comfort zone by tailoring things to your specific layout preferences.

Raring to get your hands on Razer’s Blackwidow Elite? If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you snag next day delivery thanks to a 30-day free trial. It’s also worth mentioning that at 40% off, Amazon’s Blackwidow Elite stock is likely to be snatched up quickly, so you’d better be fast if you want to grab a bargain.