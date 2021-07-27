Razer’s BlackWidow V3 gaming keyboard is up to 36% cheaper

If you’ve been looking for a heavy discount on a full-size mechanical keyboard, the current discount on the Razer BlackWidow V3 makes it a very tempting option. It’s a wired version of the V3 Pro, which is already one of the best gaming keyboards you can buy. This one offers pretty much all of the same features, while cutting out the wireless connectivity to make it cost less.

It has a $40 (29%) saving on Amazon US, bringing the price down to $99.99 from its $139.99 MSRP. You can find a similar discount on the UK store, with a £50.99 (36%) discount giving a lower price of £89, compared to its £139.99 list price.

With an aluminum construction and doubleshot PBT keycaps that stay looking fresh even after many months of use, this keyboard looks the part, too. It uses Razer’s own clicky green switches, which feel great for both typing and playing the best PC games. An included wrist rest keeps you comfy even on the longest gaming stints, too.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a true Razer product without RGB, and the bright per-key lighting here can also be synced with any other Razer peripherals you own.

Razer BlackWidow V3 $139.99 $99.99

We’re not sure how long this discount will stick around, so act fast if you want a superb discount on a gaming keyboard.