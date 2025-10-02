Save up to an incredible $700 on a Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop, if you're quick

Act fast, and you could get what looks like the gaming laptop bargain of the year. Right now, Razer has knocked as much as 26% off the price of its stunningly slim and sleek Blade 14, giving you the chance to save up to $700 on this petite powerhouse. This Razer Blade 14 deal probably won't be around forever, though, so you'll want to get in quick while you can.

We're still putting the finishing touches to our Razer Blade 14 review, but so far it has proven to be an absolutely incredible machine. Just as we found in our Razer Blade 16 review, these new Razer laptops are ultra-desirable in terms of their design and build, and provide an incredible balance of power and portability, with the Blade 14 being even more travel-friendly than its larger sibling.

Built with a solid aluminum chassis - available in the black of our review sample or a Macbook-like plain metal - these laptops exude quality, and while Razer has added a green-backlit Razer logo to the lid and RGB backlighting in the keys, it's otherwise a smart, business-like machine.

A 120Hz OLED display with a 2,880 x 1,800 resolution also sets this laptop apart from lesser machines. It's a fantastic screen that offers dazzlingly vivid yet natural colors, as well as true black levels, thanks to the ability of each pixel to turn off completely - unlike most LCD screens that can only show a dark gray. Its maximum brightness isn't the highest, so it's not the best for working out in the bright sunshine, but it's fantastic for indoor use.

A superb keyboard and massive trackpad make this a practical laptop too, while quality speakers flank the keyboard. You also get a decent selection of connections, with full-size USB (x2) and HDMI (x1) ports included (unlike on many slim and light laptops) alongside several USB-C ports, making it easy to hook this laptop straight up to monitors and peripherals, without the need for extra USB-C dongles.

Meanwhile, on the inside, this laptop comes in a pleasingly simple array of options. You get just one CPU option, which is the ultra-powerful AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 with 10 cores (20 threads), and just two GPU options. You can either opt for an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 or an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060.

You get a few options for RAM and storage, with either 16GB, 32GB, or 64GB available for the former and either 1TB or 2TB available for the latter. A maximum of 2TB of storage is a fairly low maximum by modern standards, but you could always upgrade to a 4TB or 8TB version of one of the drives on our best SSD guide at a later date. The RAM allocation is fixed, though, as it's soldered to the machine. Also, you can't upgrade to more than 16GB if you opt for the RTX 5060 - it will automatically jump up to the RTX 5070 if you select 32GB of RAM on Razer's website.

To get the maximum saving by percentage, you'll want to grab the RTX 5060 version of this laptop, as its $600 reduction from $2,299.99 to $1,699.99 gives you a 26% saving. You can grab this system at this price via this link.

However, the RTX 5070 version still has 25% off, which means that instead of paying $2,699.99, you're paying just $1,999.99 - that's a $700 saving. Follow this link to grab that system.

Those deals are for US buyers, but gamers in the UK can also save on these laptops. Follow this link and you can grab the RTX 5070 version for £2,099.99, which gives you a £300 (12%) saving. Meanwhile, this link will get you the RTX 5060 version for £1,799.99, which gives you a 10% saving.

Note, all the above links are affiliate links from which we earn some referral money if you complete a purchase on Razer's website after clicking them.

Will you be taking advantage of this incredible deal, or are these laptops still a little out of your range? If so, you could always check out this incredible HP gaming laptop deal that gives you an RTX 5050 GPU for under $600.

