Get $900 off the Razer Blade 15 Base gaming laptop at Best Buy

The best gaming laptops are far from cheap, especially if they feature the latest graphics cards and fancy displays. Yet, it is possible to pick up a high spec portable gaming PC for less, as even premium options are subject to discounts. So, if you’re looking for a reliable rig with a pleasing price tag, you’ll want to check out the Razer Blade 15 Base, as it’s now available for under $2,000.

Over on Best Buy, the Razer Blade 15 Base has $900 off, bringing its price down to $1,399.99. Featuring an Intel i7-10750H hexa-core CPU, 16GB RAM, and an Nvidia RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU, the Blade 15 Base is a portable powerhouse. Razer’s mobile rig also boasts a premium 15.6-inch 4K OLED display, which will help games look their best and enhance immersion levels tenfold.

The Blade 15 Base also only weighs 4.7lbs and has a wafer-thin 0.8-inch profile, which should make travelling with this PC companion a breeze. However, Razer’s premium laptop isn’t just lightweight; it’s also a looker, as its Chroma RGB backlit keyboard is sure to turn a few heads when you’re out and about.

Nvidia desktop RTX 3000 series GPUs are scarce, but if you can find stock, you could pair the Blade 15 Base with a graphics card enclosure, like the Razer Core X. The laptop’s included Thunderbolt and HDMI ports mean it pairs perfectly with the best gaming monitors, something that could make this portable rig a compelling desktop alternative.

At its current price point, Razer Blade 15 Base Stock won’t stick around long, so you’ll want to be quick if you want to grab a bargain.