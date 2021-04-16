Save £600 on the Razer Blade Pro gaming laptop, grab a free £500 gaming chair

Added incentives often make a good discount great, but Ebuyer’s latest sale chucks in so many free goodies that you won’t want to miss out. Not only can you get the 2020 Razer Blade 17 £600 cheaper, it comes with a keyboard, mouse, headset, gaming chair, water bottle, backpack, and a digital copy of Marvel’s Avengers that are worth nearly £800 combined.

The star of the show is the laptop, which manages to fit the top 10th generation Intel Core i7 10875H mobile processor, an Nvidia RTX 2080 Super Max Q graphics card, a 512GB NVMe SSD, and 16GB of DDR4 SDRAM into a 15-inch laptop chassis while powering a 17.3-inch 300Hz screen. You can even increase the memory capacity up to 64GB and fill the spare M.2 slot if you want to upgrade later down the line.

It’s currently sitting at £1,799.99, saving you 25% from its original £2,399.79 MSRP while stocks last. If you factor in all the free products you’ll get with it, however, the price of the laptop itself almost drops into triple digits.

The Razer Iskur gaming chair alone is worth £500, which we found has an outstanding build quality and beneficial lumbar support compared to other office and racing chairs. The Razer Rogue 17.3-inch backpack isn’t cheap, either, usually costing £150 if bought separately.

Razer Blade Pro 17 CPU Intel Core i7 10875H GPU Nvidia RTX 2080 Super Max Q Memory 16GB DDR4 Storage 512GB NVMe SSD Screen 17.3-inch Resolution 1920 x 1080p Refresh rate 300Hz Price £2,399.79 £1,799.99

Razer’s Blade 17 has quite the range of connectivity, too, featuring USB 3.2 Gen 2 slots, an Ethernet port, SD card reader, Thunderbolt 3, and Bluetooth. One thing to note is that it ships with a US keyboard layout, but that’s a minor learning curve. And, of course, Razer Chroma RGB lighting lets you add a dash of personalisation.