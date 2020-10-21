The Razer Blade Stealth 13 gaming laptop is at its lowest price ever with 22% off

The new Razer Blade Stealth 13 gaming laptop debuted at RazerCon 2020 earlier this month, and you know what that means. You now have the choice to buy a portable gaming rig that packs Intel’s Core i7-1165G7 mobile processor fresh out of the oven, THX Spatial Audio, and an OLED screen, or grab an absolute bargain as the prices of the previous generation free fall.

There are two versions of the Razer Blade Stealth 13 2020, each kitted out with Intel’s 10th Gen Core i7-1065G7 processor, 4GB Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The deciding factor between the both of them lies in what you want out of its 13-inch screen – whether you’re a high refresh rate or resolution gamer.

Both models are at their lowest price ever on Amazon, with the Razer Blade Stealth 13 full HD 120Hz gaming laptop costing you just $1,450.99 for a 19% ($349) saving in the US and priced at £1,399.98 in the UK, 22% (£400) cheaper than its retail price tag. The 4K Touch variant at 60Hz, however, has been reduced by 5% ($100) at $1,899.99 in the US and 19% (£370.99) at £1,629 in the UK.

If you’re curious what this means, the FHD 120Hz model sits at a lower 1,920 x 1,080 pixel resolution but allows for a much smoother frame rate to be displayed up to 120fps – perfect for gaining the edge in FPS games.

Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

The 4K Touch version can only show 60fps with its 60Hz refresh rate, but has a much higher resolution at 3,840 x 2,160, which would be more suited to strategy games that require the micromanagement of many different units. The touchscreen functionality is also angled to those of you who are more productivity-focused.

Regardless of what you choose, you’ll end up with a lightweight gaming ultrabook fitted with Razer’s signature Chroma RGB lighting and a slender CNC aluminium chassis crowned with the snake-head logo on the lid.