Get up to 40% off the Razer DeathAdder Essential gaming mouse

Whether you play FPS games and need to click heads, MOBAs and want to target your enemy, or simply turn around to run away in horror games, a good mouse is indispensable in your gaming arsenal. Sure, the extra features that some bring can enhance the experience if you’ve got a little extra in your pocket, but really, you just need the mouse to do what it does well.

This is exactly why Razer has streamlined things with its Essential series, bringing its flagship mice back to basics without compromising what makes them premium. By removing the Chroma RGB lighting, using a different sensor, and getting rid of a few programmable buttons, the DeathAdder Essential offers the same celebrated form factor as its Elite counterpart, but in a more affordable package.

Today, you can get the DeathAdder Essential even cheaper, saving 40% on Amazon US with its price falling from $49.99 to just $29.99. UK residents can grab the same mouse at a 24% discount for £37.99.

So, what exactly does the Razer DeathAdder Essential offer?

Under the hood, the Razer DeathAdder Essential packs a true 6,400 DPI optical sensor with up to 220 inches per second and 30G acceleration. Each of the five core Hyperresponse buttons, including the two clickers, two side buttons, and scroll wheel, is programmable in Razer Synapse should you want them to do anything else and is rated with a 10 million-click life cycle. And finally, there might not be RGB lighting, but it still lights up with Razer’s signature green colour.

In the eyes of many, a mouse is only as good as the mouse mat it’s paired with, and the most competitive of gamers need to cover a good portion of their desk to get those flicks in. We have some suggestions there, too.

If you’re a fan of the serpent-headed gaming company, then make sure to tune into RazerCon 2020 on October 10 – Razer has plenty of incoming products and previews for you to feast your eyes on.