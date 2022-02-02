Get 46% off the Razer DeathAdder V2 gaming mouse

Not everyone uses the best gaming mouse to play PC games, but a good rodent in your arsenal can enhance your performance and experience. While choosing the right peripheral can be pricey, you don’t need to settle something basic, as Razer has knocked a pleasing 46% off its DeathAdder V2.

Over on Amazon, you can grab $32.43 off Razer’s DeathAdder V2, bringing it down from $69.99 to $37.56. Featuring a 20K DPI optical sensor and optical mouse switches, this reliable rodent could strengthen your trigger accuracy and mean the difference between a win and a loss in FPS games. The mouse also boasts eight programmable buttons, which should come in handy when playing MMOs like FFXIV.

It’s almost a given with Razer nowadays, but the DeathAdder V2 also comes with the company’s signature Chroma RGB lighting, which should help your gaming desk look even snazzier. You can even sync up Razer’s nifty mouse with Philips Hue, Nanoleaf, and Yeelight products, meaning it can match your smart home’s aesthetics.

If you’re in the UK, you can grab the DeathAdder V2 for less thanks to a 24% discount. You’ll want to be quick, though, as this mouse deal is sure to scurry away soon.

Looking to get this mouse to your house ASAP? Amazon Prime members can snag next day delivery on Razer’s DeathAdder V2, and newcomers can also benefit from a 30-day free trial.