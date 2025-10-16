This ultralight Razer Deathadder wireless gaming mouse just hit its lowest ever price

If you're ready to dive in with a big clicker upgrade, then this Razer gaming mouse deal is a great candidate. The Razer Deathadder V3 Hyperspeed is on sale at Amazon right now with a huge 29% discount, dropping the price down to just $70.99, the lowest we've seen it on Amazon so far.

We praised the wired version of this mouse in our Razer Deathadder V3 review, thanks to its performance, build quality, and easy-to-hold, lightweight design. This wireless Razer Hyperspeed upgrade comes in at an even lighter 55g, which still makes it one of the lightest options out there for gamers, even compared to the models in our best gaming mouse guide.

The classic Deathadder mouse design has spawned into a full lineup, and it remains an esports favorite, with an ergonomic design that makes it comfortable to grip during those long gaming sessions. The V3 Hyperspeed doesn't differ too much from its Pro and wired siblings, although Razer has added much wider feet to the bottom.

In terms of specs, this Deathadder V3 Hyperspeed model features a Focus X 26K sensor, which is just shy of the 30K version you'll see in the wired and Pro models, and it's more than sensitive enough for most gamers' needs. Razer still gives you full flexibility to configure your sensitivity, however, using its software, depending on how you like to play your games. There's also 1kHz polling as standard for smooth and responsive movement, but you can increase that to 8kHz if you purchase the HyperPolling dongle separately to use alongside it.

Razer suggests that the Deathadder V3 Hyperspeed can last up to 100 hours on battery, and it can be charged using the supplied USB-C cable. Unlike other Razer mice, there's no RGB lighting included here for you to configure, but there are two side buttons, along with the scroll wheel, that you can also customize for macros and quick commands using Razer's Synapse software.

This Razer Deathadder V3 Hyperspeed wireless gaming mouse is a brilliant option for casual gamers and esports pros alike. If you're interested in picking it up for a record-low $70.99 sale price, make sure you click on this link to go to Amazon in the US. Meanwhile, UK gamers can pick it up for £84 using this link instead.

